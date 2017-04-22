A Few Good Men at Historic Iao Theater in Wailuku

It’s time for Maui OnStage’s production of A Few Good Men at the Iao Theater. The play and 1992 film screenplay was originally written by Aaron Sorkin. Directed by Rick Schneidman, this drama depicts the trial of two U.S. Marines charged with the death of another marine at Guantanamo Bay. $20-40. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sunday’s at 3pm; Show starts Friday, April 28 and runs through Sunday, May 14. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui OnStage