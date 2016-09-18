On Saturday, Sept. 24, an awesome cast of Maui musicians will present Zeptember VII at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea. The annual event is a tribute to one of the greatest rock bands of all time; guests can hear all their favorite Led Zeppelin tunes, alongside a community of Zeppelin aficionados. We’re just guessing, but you’ll probably get to hear hits like “Black Dog” and “Stairway to Heaven.” $35-45. 4pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Zeptember7.eventbrite.com

Photo: Jessica Pearl