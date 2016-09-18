Maui Time

Zeptember VII at Mulligan’s on the Blue

On Saturday, Sept. 24, an awesome cast of Maui musicians will present Zeptember VII at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea. The annual event is a tribute to one of the greatest rock bands of all time; guests can hear all their favorite Led Zeppelin tunes, alongside a community of Zeppelin aficionados. We’re just guessing, but you’ll probably get to hear hits like “Black Dog” and “Stairway to Heaven.” $35-45. 4pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Zeptember7.eventbrite.com

