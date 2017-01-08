Young the Giant at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Young the Giant will play the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, Jan. 14. Formerly known as The Jakes, this Los Angeles-based rock band is comprised of Sameer Gadhia, Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata, Payam Doostzadeh and Francois Comtois. They’ve been called the “Thinking Man’s Band” for many reasons, winning over the country with radio hits, amazing press and live shows. $35-45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Young the Giant
Comments