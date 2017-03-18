Willie K’s BBQ Bluesfest Weekend in Lahaina

Willie’s K’s 5th Annual BBQ Bluesfest in Lahaina goes down from Thursday, Mar. 23 to Saturday, Mar. 25. Willie’s annual “Blues Capital of the Pacific” showcase will have a variety of events for all to participate in. There’s a free concert in Lahaina Town on Mar. 23, a VIP party at Fleetwood’s on Front Street, and a main event at the Lahaina Civic Center. Enjoy BBQ, food trucks, a beer garden and lots of good times to be had. Enjoy live music with Willie K, Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Eric Sardinas and Big Motor, Kapena, Kings of Spade with Mick Fleetwood and more. $10-250. Various times. (West Maui locations); Williekbluesfest.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Willie K