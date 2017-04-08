Maui Time

You are here: Home / Entertainment / Music / Wahine Music Festival at Front of House in Kahului

Wahine Music Festival at Front of House in Kahului

by Leave a Comment

The Wahine Music Festival runs Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at Front of House in Kahului. The two shows are the culmination of Maui’s second annual Wahine Week, a week-long celebration that focuses on art, music and professional development for entrepreneurs. Friday night will feature an intimate night of good vibes with “Girls with Guitars,” a showcase highlighting music by Gail Swanson, Cheryl Rae, Lily Lee and SEDA. Saturday’s “Closing Night” will feature live music with YumYum Beast, Teleporter and The Deborah Vial Band. 21+. $20 each night. 6pm. Front of House, (312-C Alamaha St., Kahului); Wahineweek.com/musicfestival

Photo courtesy Light Sea Images

Comments

comments