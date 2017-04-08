The Town Pants will tour Maui on Easter weekend, April 14-16. Hailing from Vancouver, B.C., the popular Celtic-roots-rock band will present their “Easter Rising 101” show at various Maui venues. Their shows are regarded as legendary with a mix of Irish traditional, folk, rock, Americana and strong vocals. See them at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku at 7pm on Friday, April 14; Diamond’s Ice Bar in Kihei at 8pm on Saturday, April 15th; and Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea at 7pm on Easter Sunday, April 16. Thetownpants.com

Photo courtesy Jennifer Fahrni