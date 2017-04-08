The Steve Grimes album release party for Assorted Chocolates will happen at King Kamehameha Golf Club this Friday, April 14. The album features 13 original songs that integrate funk, blues, soul, rock and Latin fusion. The night will begin with a welcome pule by Wilmont Kahai`ali`i and continue with acoustic music by Steve and the Ono Grimes Band. Fulton Tashombe will be on the keys and Rock Hendrix will be on the sax. Here’s a chance to check out Steve Grimes’ famous guitars in live action. Admission includes the new album and there’ll also be pupus available and a no-host bar. $15. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Steve Grimes