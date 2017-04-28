‘Sing To Me’ A Salute To Women Composers will happen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on April 29 and April 30. There will be two shows directed by Gary Shin Leavitt and Lotus Dancer. The concerts will highlight an ensemble of music all composed by women, performed by a huge chorus of female and male singers. Featured songs will include chants from Hildegard Von Bingen, melodies by Clara Schumann and pop hits by Madonna, Adele, Taylor Swift and more. Showtimes are Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. $30 for adults and $15 for students with ID and keiki 18 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

