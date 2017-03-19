Shaka Fest at Maui War Memorial Complex

The second annual Shaka Fest will take place at the Maui War Memorial Complex this Saturday, Mar. 25. This year’s show will be the island reggae festival event of the season with performances by Ho`onua, 3 Plus, Fiji, Opihi Pickers, Norm, Ho`omau and more local entertainers. Pre-sale tickets are available at all Minit Stop locations, Shakas N Aloha in Hana, YNVU in Kahului and Lahaina, 180 Board Shop and online. $25-50. 4pm. Maui War Memorial Complex, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); GB3Hawaii.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Fiji