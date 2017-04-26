Santana’s Transmogrify Tour will stop at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Tuesday, May 2. The 10-time Grammy winner and one of nation’s most popular guitarists returns to light up Maui with his legendary presence. Hear songs that range from the Woodstock era to Supernatural and beyond. Definitely check this out–there’s only a limited number of premium seats available. $65-$149. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Maryanne Bilham