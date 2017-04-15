Remix the Earth: Volume 12 at Casanova in Makawao

Remix the Earth: Volume 12 will be at Casanova this Friday, April 21. Volume 12 will celebrate Earth Day with an eclectic selection of music by DJ Sasha Rose, Swazerazi and Boogiemeister. There will be trippy visuals, live painting by Melissa Bruck and incredible face and body painting with Miss Rachel DeBoer. A percentage of the event proceeds will go to Save The Children Foundation to aid famine in Sudan. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Photo: Adrian Blackhurst