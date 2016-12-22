Reggae Night with DJ Irie Dole at Paradise Grill

Check out an evening of Dancehall Reggae with DJ Irie Dole at Paradise Grill this Wednesday, Dec. 28. Q103 MC Irie Dole is one of the best DJs in Hawaii and a dubplate remix engineer with years of experience. Bring your friends to Ka`anapali, and get down to some sweet reggae vibes all night long. There will also be pool, arcade games and a late-night menu. No cover. 21+. 10pm. Paradise Grill, (2291 Ka`anapali Pkwy.); 808-662-3700; Paradisegrillkb.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Irie Dole Again