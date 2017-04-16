The 10th annual Record Store Day will happen down at Request Music this Saturday, April 22. Celebrate at Maui’s only indie record store with lots of live music and art performances. This year, you can look forward to seeing performances by the Awaleimoi Family, Ron Artis II and The Truth, Garrett Probst and The Lamonts, DJ Blast, DJ Shermanfunk, Sun Cicadas, The Minorities and Dj Joralien. Free. 10am. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii
Photo: Flickr/ Gavin St. Ours
