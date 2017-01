The Polish Ambassador, Ayla Nero and Wildlight will play Makawao Union Church this Thursday, Jan. 19. The evening will be akin to an ecstatic dance event with sound healing, bounce and an all-out dance party. This is a drug- and alcohol-free gathering. Kids 10 years and under are free. $32. 7pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

Photo of The Polish Ambassador: SEEN Imagery