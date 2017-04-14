Picnic For Poki Hawaiian Music Concert at Kaahumanu Church

Another Picnic For Poki Hawaiian Music Concert will happen at the Ka`ahumanu Church this Thursday, April 20. This edition will feature Kalena, Kahala and the Katz Trio (Glenn Foster, Kahala Grieg and Joel Katz). This Hawaiian music concert series aims to support Hawaiian culture through music, community, respect and aloha. Bring your lunch, a low-backed beach chair, a blanket and your friends. Free. 11am. Ka`ahumanu Church, (103 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720.
Photo: Flickr/Jimmy Emerson, DVM
Comments