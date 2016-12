Phil Lesh and Friends will be playing at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Thursday, Dec. 29. Lesh was once part of the Grateful Dead, and he’s spent the last 15 years touring the world with his Friends. This stop brings Lesh, Grahame Lesh, Ross James, Scott Law, Alex Crawford and Jason Crosby for a super groovy night of tie-dye and tunes. $95-140. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC