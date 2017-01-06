Peaceful Means Concert with Lei`ohu Ryder and Friends at Makawao Union Church

The Peaceful Means Concert with Lei`ohu Ryder and Friends will take place at Makawao Union Church this Thursday, Jan. 12. Featured during the season of Makahiki, the evening will be a tribute to Hawaiian history, Dr. Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi with music, pule, blessings and hula. Healthy pupus, garden sushi and beverages will be available for purchase after the concert. Advance tickets are $25 and available at Alohainaction.com. $35. 7pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

Photo courtesy Facebook/ Lei`ohu Ryder