Old School Friday’s with DJ Keith Shimada at King Kamehameha Golf Club

Savor Old School Friday at King Kamehameha Golf Club this Friday Mar. 24 and every Friday going forward. This weekly club night has been going strong, offering a great place to mingle and party in Central Maui. Presented by Next Level Entertainment and Da Jam 98.3, expect to dance to throwbacks, club hits and hip hop cuts by DJ Joe Cortez and legendary Maui DJ Keith Shimada. 21+. Cost TBA. 9pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com
Photo: Audio Luci Store/Flickr
Comments