Musician Heather Nova will perform at Seabury Hall’s A`ali`ikuhonua Creative Arts Center this Sunday, April 9. Nova’s known for her ‘intensely atmospheric European performances,’ so all interested music lovers should attend her Maui debut. She’ll be accompanied by her longtime touring partner Arnulf Lindner, a cellist and multi-instrumentalist. There will also be a guest appearance by Mishka, complimentary kombucha cocktails and gourmet treats by Maui Raw. $45-100. 6pm. A`ali`ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Heather Nova
