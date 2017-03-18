Musical Instrument Petting Zoo at Lahaina Cannery Mall

The second annual Musical Instrument Petting Zoo happens at the Lahaina Cannery Mall this Friday, Mar. 24. Hosted by the Maui Music Mission organization, the event aims to “inspire hope through music” for Maui families and visitors. Keiki can touch and interact with musical instruments like the ‘ukulele, violin and piano, and take mini music lessons. There will also be live musical performances and a raffle with prizes. Free. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Music Mission