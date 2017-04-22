Maui Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival at Kaanapali Beach Hotel and Queen Kaahumanu Center

The Maui Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival will take place at the Ka`anapali Beach Hotel and Queen Ka`ahumanu Center from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30. The ninth annual event will be family-friendly and educational with lots of steel guitar performances by students and visiting musicians. There’ll also be a Ho`olaulea-Hawaiian Pageant, singing, hula, jam sessions and more. Free. 8am. Ka`anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka`anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Mauisteelguitarfestival.com
Photo: Don Touchi
