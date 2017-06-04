See Makana in concert at the Iao Theater on Saturday, June 10. Makana is an internationally acclaimed singer, composer and guitarist, and he’ll be joined on the stage by Ka`ena Eleban. The concert is a benefit for Hui o Na Wai ‘Eha‘s ongoing work to protect Maui’s streams and water resources. In addition, proceeds will assist in funds distributed to legal fees and ongoing community awareness programs. $25-75. 7pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com
Photo courtesy Katie McMillan
