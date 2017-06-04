Maui Time

You are here: Home / Entertainment / Music / Makana in Concert at Iao Theater

Makana in Concert at Iao Theater

by Leave a Comment

See Makana in concert at the Iao Theater on Saturday, June 10. Makana is an internationally acclaimed singer, composer and guitarist, and he’ll be joined on the stage by Ka`ena Eleban. The concert is a benefit for Hui o Na Wai ‘Eha‘s ongoing work to protect Maui’s streams and water resources. In addition, proceeds will assist in funds distributed to legal fees and ongoing community awareness programs. $25-75. 7pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo courtesy Katie McMillan

Comments

comments