Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia

Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real will play two shows at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia on Friday, Mar. 31 and Saturday, Apr. 1. Lukas and the crew will play tunes from their 2016 album Something Real and will be joined by more musical guests. Friday night will feature Lily Meola and Pat Simmons Jr., and Saturday night will feature Tom Conway. $30 per night, or 2-night passes for $50. 21+. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real