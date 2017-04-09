Lonestar at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Lonestar will play at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Friday, April 14. This country music group is famous for their country roots tunes, strong melodies and rich vocals. These Texan musicians have toured together for over 20 years, and have received numerous musical accolades from the ACM to the CMA awards and beyond. Original band members include Richie McDonald, Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater and Dean Sams. $49-125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC