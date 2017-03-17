Living Legends will perform at Casanova this Thursday, Mar. 23. If you’re a lover of conscious hip hop, this is the show for you. Living Legends is an infamous collection of MCs and DJs from Oakland, the San Francisco Bay Area, LA, Europe and Japan. They’re one of the most influential hip hop groups in DIY culture (underground audio cassette tape mixes). They’ll perform live with The Grouch, Eligh, Scarub, Sunspot Jonz, Luckyiam, PSC, Bicasso and Aesop. 21+. $30. 10pm. Casanova, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Legendarymusic.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Living Legends
