Last Call at the Hard Rock Cafe with The Lamonts and special guests

10pm

Lahaina is losing another one of its iconic Front Street hot spots–The Hard Rock Cafe. I could wax poetic about all the live shows and bacchanalian behavior enjoyed on this particular corner in Lahaina, but in this business you’re only as good as your last show. Send her off with a bang the night of Saturday Nov. 26. This bash will have sets by DJ Boomshot and live performances by One Time Weasel, B. Nobil and CP and The Lamonts. Show is $10 to feed the musicians, but it’s free if you’ve worked at HRC Maui.