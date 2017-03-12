Kuana Torres Kahele at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Kuana Torres Kahele will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, Mar. 18. Kahele, a songwriter, musical vocalist, record producer and dancer, is one of the most popular entertainers in Hawaii and Japan, where he runs a Hawaiian music and culture school. This is a perfect event to check out with your family and friends. $20 for children 3-12 years, $40 for adults. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of MACC