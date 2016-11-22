Krishna Das Kirtan at Makawao Union Church

Krishna Das will host an “enCHANTing’”evening of kirtan at the Makawao Union Church this Monday, Nov. 28. Returning for its sixth year, it’ll be an evening of kirtan, classical Indian music and bhakti yoga. Krishna Das will perform alongside Arjun Bruggeman, Genevieve Walker, David Nichtern, Mark Gorman and Nina Rao. There will also be a pre-show vegetarian dinner at 5:30pm (not included in ticket price). $30-40. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org
Photo: Facebook/Mike Crall
Comments