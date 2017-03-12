Kip Moore at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Kip Moore will be performing at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, Mar. 18. Hailing from Georgia, Kip has a rustic voice and compelling lyrics. He’ll be playing tunes off of his album Wild Ones, so you’ll get a chance to hear him singing songs like “More Girls Like You.” His sound is built on space and swagger, so we’re thinking you’ll definitely enjoy yourself. Prices increase $5 day-of-show. $29.50-49.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Kip Moore