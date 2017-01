See Judy Collins and Ari Hest at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Friday, Jan. 27. Collins is a renowned singer-songwriter and American folk music icon. We’re lucky to have an opportunity to watch this great musician on stage in Maui. Collins will perform with special guest Ari Hest, and be showcasing tunes from her latest album Strangers Again. $35-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Brad Trent