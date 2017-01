The pianist Jonathan Korth and soprano vocalist Rachel Shutz will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Thursday, Feb. 2. They’ve been in musical cahoots since their student days, and now perform around the world. They always create an inspiring and memorable experience for their audience. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC