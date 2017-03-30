Jazz Metropolis with Lee Norris at Cow Pig Bun

This Wednesday, April 5, and every Wednesday going forward, you’re invited to attend Jazz Metropolis with Mana`o Radio 91.7 FM’s Lee Norris at Cow Pig Bun. He’ll fuse groovy selections of jazz and house music while creating a super cool vibe for pau hana and networking. There’ll also be specials on pupus and cocktails, so check out this awesome musical evening next time you’re cruising South Maui. Free. 5-8pm. Cow Pig Bun. (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Kenneth Norris
