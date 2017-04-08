Jai Uttal at Makawao Union Church

Jai Uttal will play two shows at Makawao Union Church this weekend from Friday, April 14 to Saturday, April 15. Known as a “Spiritual Music Pioneer,” it’s always a great idea to catch Jai Uttal at one of his Maui shows. Friday’s concert/kirtan will introduce songs from his recently released album Roots! Rock! Rama! Saturday’s event will be a Bhakti Satsang with live music, kirtan, discussion, devotional singing and more. Both shows will feature Jai playing alongside Daniel Paul. Advance tickets are available for $30 per show at Maui Kombucha in Haiku, Monsoon India in Kihei, Island Spirit Yoga in Lahaina or MacNet in Kahului. $40 at the door. Friday at 7:30pm & Saturday at 4:30pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Jaiuttal.com

Photo: Jeffrey Newbury