J Raz and Sherman will perform at Casanova in Makawao this Saturday, Jan. 14. J Raz is from the Bay Areas’s Sunset Sound System and Kauai’s Disco Nights camp. Maui’s own Sherman will also be putting it down in name of LoSD in Paradise Records, Basement Sounds and Groovelogic. Matt Brunn of Galaxy Lighting will do sound and lighting, and the music will be bumping! $10 before 11pm and $15 after. 21+. 9:45pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Jason Rasmussen J Raz