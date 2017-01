This Friday, Jan. 27, you’re invited to see the House Shakers perform on the rooftop at Fleetwood’s on Front St. This band is quite the stage bomb with a collection of awesome Maui musicians, and special guests like Mick Fleetwood on the drums, Rock Hendrix on the sax and amazing vocals by Gretchen Rhodes. Free. 6:30pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/House Shakers