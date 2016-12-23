Hawaiian Music Series with Imua and Tiffa Garza at Baldwin Home Museum

The next edition of the Hawaiian Music Concert Series will take place at the Baldwin Home Museum this Thursday, Dec. 29. This month’s event features Imua and Tiffa Garza, two great musicians from Oahu who also happen to be a husband and wife duo. There’s limited seating provided, so bring a low-back beach chair, mat or a blanket. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

Photo courtesy Karee Carlucci