Garrick Ohlsson will give a piano concert at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Thursday, Jan. 26. This will be a great event for aspiring and professional musicians on Maui. He won the Chopin International Piano Competition in 1970 and is one of the world’s best players of Chopin, Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Pier Andrea Morolli