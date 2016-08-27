Free Salsa Lessons at Paradise Grill in Kaanapali

This Friday, Sept. 2, and every Friday until further notice, all aspiring salsa dancers can enjoy free salsa dance lessons at Paradise Grill in Ka`anapali. The class is taught by salsa stars Paul Zaidman and Anna Selleck, and you’ll be swinging your hips to a Latin beat in no time. Beginner and advanced dancers are invited. There will also be special drink specials. 21+. No cover. 10:30pm. Paradise Grill, (2291 Ka`anapali Pkwy.); 808-662-3700; Paradisegrillkb.com

Photo courtesy Paradise Grill