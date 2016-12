Paula Fuga will play a free concert at The Shops at Wailea this Wednesday, Sept. 21. Born, and raised on Oahu, Fuga is a renowned singer-songwriter who is spreading the voice of the Hawaiian people around the globe. With a beautiful disposition, sweet island vibes and Jawaiian roots reggae in the mix, it’s sure to be an outstanding show. Free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Photo: Sean M. Hower