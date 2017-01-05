Frank Vignola with Danny Raniolo at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Frank Vignola will perform with Danny Raniolo at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Wednesday, Jan. 11. They’re world-renowned jazz guitarists, and we’re super lucky to have both these guys on stage. They are one of the most popular guitar duos in the international music scene, and will definitely bring some laughs and ooh and ahh’s out of the crowd. This will be a beautiful show. $38-48. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy Lazar Bear