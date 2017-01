Finger Lickin’ Good is going down at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon this Friday, Feb. 3. BrownChicken BrownCow is back on their favorite island, and ready to throw it down for their Maui fans. The Northshore will surely be raging with boot-stomping vibes and cool people. Here’s a great chance to experience the best of Maui’s nightlife. 21+. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/BrownChicken BrownCow Stringband