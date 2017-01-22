Felix Cavaliere at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Felix Cavaliere will play the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, Jan. 28. He got his start at an early age when he joined bands like the Stereos and the Escorts. He’s collaborated with many great musicians like Laura Nyro, Jimmie Spheres and Vinnie Vincent. He was inducted into the Hammond Hall of Fame in 2014, and he played Madison Square Garden with Billy Joel in 2015. $45-125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals