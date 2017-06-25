Everclear’s So Much For The Afterglow 20th Anniversary Tour at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Everclear’s So Much For The Afterglow tour lands at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, July 1. Everclear will celebrate their 20th anniversary with special guests like Vertical Horizon and Fastball. Everclear is donating $1 per ticket sold to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, an organization that provides financial assistance to career musicians, crew members and their families suffering from injury, illness or disability. $30.50-100. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Everclear