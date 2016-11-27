DJ Z-Trip at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia

DJ Z-Trip will play at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia this Saturday, Dec. 3. He’s a legendary mashup DJ and producer, famous for just about everything he touches his record-laden fingers too. He’s worked with artists like LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Dan the Automator, Talib Kweli, Lyrics Born and Chali 2na. Z-Trip even has his own Rane & Serato mixer called the 62-Z. $20-35. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Paia.eventbrite.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/DJ Z Trip
