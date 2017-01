Chad Takatsugi will be on stage at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, Jan. 28. He’s a multiple Na Hoku Hanohano award winner, and he’ll be sharing lots of past and present Hawaiian mele with his Maui audience. If you love live Hawaiian music, do not miss this show. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of MACC