Cazimero Lei Day Concert at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The annual Cazimero Lei Day Concert will take place at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, April 30. Celebrate Lei Day on Maui with Kumu Hula Robert Uluwehi Cazimero and his Halau Na Kamalei. There’ll also be pre-event cultural festivities in the Yokouchi Pavilion with live music and hula, island crafters, lei and locally made arts and crafts for sale. Food available for purchase from Pascual’s Catering includes Chop Chop Salad, Yakitori Baked Chicken and Furikake Panko Crusted Opakapaka. $12-55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of MACC