Broadway Pops at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The annual Broadway Pops concert returns to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Sunday, Jan. 22. See Doug LaBrecque and the Maui Pops Orchestra will special guest artist Christiane Noll and guest conductor Jason Howland. This afternoon program will feature favorites from the Great American Songbook, including works by Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Irving Berlin. $20-55. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy the MACC