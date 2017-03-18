Bonnie Raitt’s Dig in Deep Tour will stop at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Friday, Mar. 24. Dig in Deep is Bonnie Raitt’s 20th album and represents the cultivation of her talents and successful career with original compositions, all produced by herself. Bonnie has won numerous accolades including 10 Grammy awards for a series of her roots-influenced albums that feature country, rock and blues tunes. She’s one of the most influential female musicians of our time, so go see her already. $49-129. 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Marina Chavez