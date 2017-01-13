Black Arm Band’s Dirtsong at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Black Arm Band’s Dirtsong will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Thursday, Jan. 19. Black Arm Band is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (ATSI) organization and one of Australia’s leading performing arts companies. They’re internationally acclaimed for their distinct musical performances, powerful visual imagery and celebration of indigenous language, culture and music. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy the MACC