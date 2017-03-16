There’s a BIG Beatles Singalong at Mulligan’s on the Blue this Wednesday, Mar. 22. Have you been jonesing to belt out “Strawberry Fields Forever” at the top of your lungs? Or, maybe you just want to interject your voice during your favorite part of “Hey Jude.” However you want to rock out, you’ll be joined by Louise Lambert, Steve Craig and the House Shakers as they play Beatles hits. $20 advance tickets are available at Mulligan’s, Bounty Music, Lahaina Music, Mandala in Paia or online. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Louiselambert.com

Photo courtesy Louise Lambert